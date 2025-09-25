FSAI issues recall of pesto pasta and chicken due to listeria

There has been a food recall issued due to the presence of listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of Café Sol Pesto Pasta and Chicken.

The pack size is 224g and the use-by date on the particular batch is 25/09/2025.

Source: FSAI

This batch is being recalled by Freshways due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batch and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, the FSAI said.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.