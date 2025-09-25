Over 6,100 farmers apply for tranche 9 of TAMS - DAFM

By Aisling O'Brien

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland that over 6,000 farmers have applied for tranche 9 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

TAMS 3 consists of ten different schemes providing grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

DAFM said that a total of 6,122 applications were received under tranche 9 of the scheme, which closed on September 6.

This marks an increase on the 5,364 applications made for the previous round.

The data shows that the most popular scheme in tranche 9 was the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) with 1,745 applications.

This was followed by the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) with 1,671 applications and the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) on 899.

TAMS SchemeApplications made in tranche 9
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) 1,745
Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES)255
Low-Emissions Slurry Spreading scheme (LESS) 250
Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS)430
Pig & Poultry Scheme (PPIS)17
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS)328
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS)267
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS)260
Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS)899
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS)1,671
Source: DAFM

Tranche 10 of TAMS is currently open for applications and will close Friday, December 5, 2025.

Earlier this month, DAFM published updated reference costs for TAMS which will be available for all eligible applications submitted under tranche 10.

"TAMS 3 continues to prove very popular with 45,274 applications received across tranches 1 to 9," a department spokesperson added.

