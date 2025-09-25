Research: Cost most important for Irish consumers buying food

Over 60% of Irish consumers believe that cost is the most important consideration when buying food, according to new EU-wide research.

The 2025 Eurobarometer on food safety is the first to be commissioned since 2022 by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The study focused on a range of topics including concerns about food safety, trust in sources of information on food risks, and personal interest in food safety.

When asked about factors affecting food purchases, consumers in Ireland ranked cost (66%) as the most important consideration.

This was closely followed by nutrient content (51%) and food safety (48%).

These results are higher overall than the average top concerns across the whole EU of cost (60%), nutrient content (39%) and food safety (46%).

Scientists and consumer organisations are the most trusted sources of information on food safety in Ireland.

In 24 EU member states, the research found that at least three quarters trust farmers and primary producers as a source of information on food-related risks.

This proportion is highest in Finland (94%), Portugal (92%) and Ireland (89%).

In 19 EU member states, more than two thirds trust environmental or health non govermental organisations (NGOs) as a source of information about food risks.

This was highest in Ireland and Portugal (both 84%) and Hungary (82%).

The top three food safety concerns for Irish consumers were pesticide residues in food (35%); microplastics found in food (35%) and additives such as colours, preservatives or flavourings used in food or drinks (33%).

A majority of consumers in Ireland (84% of men and 82% of women) would change their food preparation or consumption behaviour if they were made aware of a foodborne disease outbreak.

When asked for their reasons for not engaging with the EU food safety system, consumers in Ireland (46%) responded; “I take it for granted that the food sold is safe

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), welcomed the research.

“With the ongoing high cost of living, it is understandable that Irish consumers report cost as the main factor when purchasing food.

"However, from a food safety perspective, it is encouraging that Irish consumers consider food safety as one of the three most important factors when buying food," he said.

"Over 1,000 consumers in Ireland participated in this survey, with 90% agreeing that regulations are in place to ensure the food we eat is safe, and 83% trusting national authorities as a source of information on food risk, a figure well above the EU average of 70%.

"These findings highlight the continued confidence consumers in Ireland place in our regulatory system, and the importance of keeping that trust through rigorous enforcement and guidance," Dempsey added.

The study found that 75% of Irish people surveyed between March and April this year have a personal interest in food safety.

"This is very positive. Food safety extends from the farm to the table, with consumers playing an important role in the food safety chain.

"How we handle, prepare, store and cook food in our home is just as important as how it is managed in a food business.

"The FSAI, together with the food inspectorate, continues to work closely with food businesses across Ireland to uphold food safety regulations and raise compliance throughout the industry,” Dempsey said.