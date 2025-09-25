Bioeconomy week event to support market for recycled fertiliser

An interactive workshop hosted by Munster Technological University (MTU) and University of Limerick (UL) as part of National Bioeconomy Week aims to bring together key stakeholders to build a sustainable, circular agricultural sector.

As Ireland seeks circular solutions to enhance agricultural sustainability, the free workshop will focus on building a robust market for recycling-derived fertilisers (RDF).

The event, 'Supporting the Market for Recycled Fertilisers in Ireland', will be held on Wednesday, October 15, from 9:30a.m to 2:00p.m at UL.

The organisers have said that the interactive session will address a critical challenge - markets for alternative fertilisers do not simply emerge; they are actively shaped by policies, technologies, supply chains, and collective vision.

The workshop will bring together fertiliser producers, farmers, policymakers, researchers, and advisors to collaboratively frame and discuss how the market and supply chain might evolve in the years ahead.

The colleges have said that the workshop is driven by the urgent need for fertiliser security, highlighted by the EU funded ReNu2Cycle project.

Europe annually imports over 6 million tonnes of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertiliser, which MTU said is creating a vulnerability to global energy prices, mining costs, and geopolitical instability.

Meanwhile, essential nutrients are lost as waste in some regions while others, like Ireland, face nutrient deficits, academics have said.

The EU funded SIMONE project looks at how we can use nutrients more efficiently, and recycled fertilisers are one such approach.

Dr. Niamh Power from MTU said: “Our goal is to reduce north-west Europe's dependency on fossil-based fertiliser imports by creating a market for recycled nutrients.

"This workshop is a key ‘living lab’ activity to engage Irish stakeholders directly, identify bottlenecks, and co-create solutions tailored to the Irish context."

Using an innovative Futures Market Scenario Sprint, participants will:

Imagine the market for recycled fertilisers in 2035;

Identify essential policy frameworks, supply chain innovations, and trust-building

mechanisms;

mechanisms; Surface key opportunities and challenges for farm-level adoption and national

policy;

policy; Co-design strategies for creating viable, sustainable, and inclusive markets.

The format for the event will be highly participatory and collaborative, designed for all voices to be heard, with no prior expertise required, according to the organisers.

Fertiliser producers and suppliers, farmers and farmer organisations, policymakers, regulators, researchers, agri-cooperatives, advisory services, agri-food business and anyone interested in the future of circular and sustainable food systems is urged to attend and to pre-register.

The workshop is co-hosted by the Irish Nutrient Sustainability Platform, University of Galway, Queens University Belfast and the Dairy Processing Technology Center.