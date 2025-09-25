Traffic collision involving tractor claims life of Co. Cork GAA great

A GAA club in Co. Cork has paid tribute to one of its long standing members whose "great passions in life were his family, football, and farming".

The Castlehaven GAA Club has shared its "deepest sympathy" with the family of Bernard Collins who passed away earlier this week.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that took place on Monday (September 22) on the road between Leap and Drinagh in the Corran Middle area, Co. Cork.

It is understood that the vehicle involved was a tractor.

According to Castlehaven GAA Club, Bernard "was a member of the great footballing dynasty from Shepperton, the Collins family" and had made a "massive contribution to the phoenix-like rise of the Castlehaven club in the 1970s".

In a post on social media the club described how Bernard was a "very skilful and balanced footballer and could play in any position on the field and excel".

"He played full forward in the famous victory in the 1973 west Cork final but is best remembered as a centreback for the club, which is where he played a starring role in the Junior '76 and Intermediate '78 country winning teams," it added.

According to Castlehaven GAA Club he was also part of the first team to play in a Senior County Final in 1979.

Although Bernard retired from playing in the early eighties, the club has praised his great knowledge of football and the time he devoted as a senior selector for Castlehaven.

"He was always passionately following the Castlehaven and Cork teams.

"In the last week, he was delighted with the performance of the club's under 16 team," it added.

The club also acknowledged that while Bernard "battled a serious illness" he remained an inspiration to everyone and "continued life as normal, going to matches, farming and out meeting people".

"His love for farming was evident to all and he loved discussing all aspects of it with anyone he met.

"He will be greatly missed by his family, friends neighbours and teammates," Castlehaven GAA Club added.