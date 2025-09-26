Weather: Becoming largely dry and settled with just some rain

The weather is set to become mainly dry and settled over the coming days with just some rain, as high pressure remains near Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

It will be dry for much of today (Friday, September 26), with spells of hazy sunshine.

However, it will gradually turn cloudy over the western half of the country through the afternoon and evening with rain moving into western counties towards nightfall.

Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh, strong at times near Atlantic coasts.

It will be quite wet tonight as a band of rain moves eastwards across the country, turning heavy in places. The rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country by morning with clearer skies and a few showers following from the west.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds will decrease light westerly as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 12°.

Rain in the east will gradually clear tomorrow morning (Saturday, September 27), leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells and a few showers.

However, there is a chance that the rain will linger for longer in the northeast. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with light to moderate west or northwest breezes.

Tomorrow night will stay dry for most with clear spells, though a band of showery rain will move in from the west through the night, largely clearing by the morning.

Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9° degrees with mostly light west to southwest breezes.

Sunday (September 28) a largely dry day with sunny spells and well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 13° to 16° with light westerly breezes.

Sunday night will stay dry for most with clear spells, though scattered light showers will feed in from the west. Patches of mist and fog are also likely to form in light variable winds. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8°.

On Monday (September 29), patches of mist and fog in the morning will clear to leave a day with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and scattered light showers.

Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with mostly light southwesterly breezes.

Met Éireann says that current indications show a largely cloudy day for Tuesday (September 30) with scattered showers, keeping mostly confined to the west and north.

The best of any sunny spells are likely to be in parts of the south and east. Highest temperatures are likely to be 15° to 18°.

Beyond Tuesday, current indications show high pressure remaining near Ireland, bringing largely settled conditions, though some light rain or showers are possible at times.