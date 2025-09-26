Farmers reminded of ACRES NPIs deadline in October

Farmers in the co-operation approach of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) are being reminded of a key date approaching.

The deadline for the submission of applications for Non-Productive Investments (NPIs) this year is Friday, October 17.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that there are a number of weeks remaining within which applications may be submitted.

However, he said: "I want to ensure that all farmers in the ACRES co-operation approach are aware of the closing date and to engage with their ACRES advisor in sufficient time if they wish to apply for NPIs this year.

"I want to remind them of the wide range of complementary environmental actions which can assist them to enhance the environmental standard of their land, which should positively impact their scores and, in turn, the level of their annual payment.”

Applications, in the form of NPI annual work plans, are prepared and submitted by ACRES advisors on behalf of ACRES co-operation participants.

Farmers who are thinking about applying for NPIs are urged to to engage with their ACRES advisor to explore that option as soon as possible.

Related Stories

“I understand that NPI applications have been submitted at a steady rate since the application window opened on August 5," the minister added.

"I also understand that department staff responded to a lot of queries about NPIs at the recent National Ploughing Championships.

"The system for the submission of claims in respect of the implementation of approved NPIs under the previous two application windows is also open, with payments scheduled to commence next month.”