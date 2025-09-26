Roscommon-based karst grassland project to meet with farmers next week

Earlier this summer, Agriland reported on a new European Innovation Project (EIP) called 'Regenerating the Rocks', which is based in south Co. Roscommon.

Applications for this project are now open to farmers with land containing species-rich grassland, eskers, turloughs, or hazel woodlands, with a particular focus on farms in Co. Roscommon.

Farmers are invited to an information meeting, which will take place at Four Roads Community Centre, Co. Roscommon, F42 FT91 on Friday (October 3).

The upcoming farmer meeting will provide details on the actions available, the application criteria, and offer an opportunity to meet the project team and ask questions. All farmers are invited to attend.

Source: Karst Farming Network

The 'Regenerating the Rocks' project was allocated €1.6 million, with the aim of connecting old and new farming technologies to conserve the unique species rich karst grassland which is distinct to the EIP area.

This results-based programme will be a locally led project, involving farmers trialling actions on farms to ensure practical outcomes and learnings to better preserve this rare landscape.

The project aims to support farmers in protecting and enhancing distinctive local habitats such as karst limestone grasslands, turloughs, eskers, hazel woodlands, and stone walls.

It also provides opportunities for farmers to access funding for practical, on-the-ground actions, with some measures complementing participation in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

As part of the programme, the Celtic Eye Art Group will lead community outreach, using art, dance, music, and mythology to inspire, educate, and raise awareness.

Senus, a Roscommon-based environmental data management company will also support the project with advanced traceability tools, including information technology, GPS tracking, and comprehensive data management and reporting.

The 'Regenerating the Rocks' EIP is led by the Karst Farming Network and co-funded by the European Union and Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

The project was officially launched in Taughmaconnell, Co. Roscommon on Friday (September 12), by Minister for Social Protection, and Rural, and Community Development, Daire Callery.

The event was organised by local Fianna Fáil TD, Martin Daly, with Roscommon Leas Cathaoirleacht, John Keogh, local county councillors, and representatives from the DAFM EIP team in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Callery said: “I am really intrigued by this landscape. Everyone knows of the Burren, but I would not have known about the presence of this type of landscape here in south Roscommon.

"Now that I am here, I am taken by the farmers' tradition of minding this space and their sense of responsibility to work in partnership with the land.

"This EIP project is a way of rewarding the farmers working in partnership with the land as opposed to a top-down approach, working together and collectively with particular focus on the role of working groups.

"It's very exciting and this project has massive potential in minding the landscape and protecting it. Best of luck to all involved.”