Glenamaddy Show sets sights on ploughing Guinness World Record

The Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show is striving to make history this Sunday with a Guinness World Record attempt for the fastest acre ever ploughed.

The attempt will be carried out by farmer Pa McHugh from Dunmore, Co. Galway and he will be using a Massey Ferguson 8735 S with a five-furrow reversible Amazone plough on the day.

The current record time for the fastest acre ploughed that McHugh will have to beat is 09:49.88, set by Joe Langcake from Cumbria, England in 1989.

Pa McHugh has full admiration for the previous record holder, who achieved the historical feat with a Case IH 7140 Magnum tractor and a Kverneland four-furrow plough.

Last year's Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show saw its first attempt to beat this record.

McHugh said: "Last year we were just learning, and no one got the record, but this year we are coming different at it with a bit of homework done on the job."

He plans to "break the speeds" when attempting the record this year, as he aims to be ploughing at 30km/h and 500hp on the day.

The world record attempt will be taking place at 1:30pm at the Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show this Sunday, September 28.

The show will feature a line-up of other events throughout the day, such as this year's new additions of lawnmower racing and helicopter rides.

The National Ploughing Association's ploughing competitions will also be taking place at the event.

Related Stories

The show's livestock exhibition will include cattle and sheep, with rare breeds introduced this year.

A showcase of vintage tractors, machinery, and classic cars will be on display at the venue.

The All-Ireland Tractor Pulling Finals will return at this year's show, providing local participants the opportunity to compete.

The Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show is marking its 11th anniversary this year, and it will be held at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre.