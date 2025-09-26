Minister urged to attend meeting with farmers about Lough Neagh

Farmers For Action (FFA) has requested agriculture and environment Minister Andrew Muir to arrange a meeting with NI Water, FFA, Queens University Belfast (QUB) and Phoslock about Lough Neagh.

Last year, a study by researchers at QUB confirmed Lough Neagh as hypertophic - the worst category of waterway nutrient pollution - which indicates "decades of agricultural, industrial and domestic runoff".

The key finding and recommendation of the study was that reducing agricultural run-off and discharge from human wastewater treatment needs to be the top priority of all stakeholders including government.

The study focused on the ecological impact and environmental and public health risks that the blue-green algae visible in Lough Neagh presents.

William Taylor, FFA stated: “Enough time has passed without action, when action is available and could have been started by this time to kerb the green algae problem.

“Last year FFA pulled the case together for Australian corporation Phoslock to be involved in the Lough Neagh clean-up at the time Minister Muir launched the £27 million tendered for solutions to come forward - so far no action on the Lough.

"As expected the Phoslock route was ignored which was unforgiveable, in that, they hold a patent on how to deal with such situations.

"This Australian corporation has successfully treated many lakes around the world, albeit, none just as big as Lough Neagh to date," Taylor added.

According to FFA, the company has already indicated its plan and willingness to work with others.

"The minister keeps telling Stormont there is no quick fix and there never will be if you don’t make a start.”

FFA is urging all Stormont MLAs concerned about Lough Neagh and the damage from it impacting on the north coast to "push Minister Muir to the table to at least listen to Phoslock’s story and report back to Stormont to request the support needed to get on with the job and no more stalling".