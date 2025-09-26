Sheep kill down almost 19% in first 8 months of 2025

The number of sheep slaughtered between January and August 2025 fell by 18.7% when compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest publication of data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Livestock Slaughterings August 2025 publication shows that the percentage of sheep slaughtered contracted by 32% in August 2025 when compared with the same month in 2024.

Between January and August 2025, cattle slaughterings decreased by 6.9% when compared with the same period in 2024 and were down by 23.8% when comparing August 2025 with August 2024.

The number of pigs slaughtered in the first eight months of 2025 grew by 1.9% when compared with the same eight months in 2024 but fell by 4.3% in August 2025 when compared with August 2024.

Commenting on the release, Mairead Griffin, statistician in the Agriculture Accounts & Production Section of CSO Ireland said: "Cattle slaughterings decreased by 23.8% to 115,000 heads in August 2025 when compared with August 2024.

"During the same period, the number of sheep slaughtered fell by 32% to 187,000 heads, while pig slaughterings were down by 4.3% to approximately 271,000 heads."

Further analysis of the data shows that between January and August 2025, cattle slaughterings contracted by 6.9% to 1.1 million head when compared with the same period in 2024.

The number of sheep slaughterings decreased by 18.7% to 1.6 million head and pig slaughterings increased by 1.9% to 2.3 million head over the same eight-month period.

The figures include slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by Local Authorities.

Related Stories

For cattle, the carcass weight is defined as the weight of the slaughtered animal’s cold body after being skinned, bled and eviscerated and after removal of external genitalia, the limb at the carpus and tarsus, head, tail, kidneys and kidney fats and the udder.

For sheep, the carcass weight is defined as the weight of the slaughtered animal’s cold body after being skinned, bled and eviscerated and after removal of the head, feet, tail and genital organs including the udder. Kidneys and kidney fats are included in the carcass.

For pigs, the carcass weight is defined as the weight of the slaughtered animal’s cold body either whole or divided in half along the mid-line, after being bled and eviscerated and after the removal of the tongue, bristles, hooves, genitalia, flare fat, kidneys and diaphragm.