Brussels forum sparks optimism on EU crop protection reforms

The European agricultural sector has expressed fresh optimism about the future of crop protection regulations following high-level discussions with EU policymakers.

At the inaugural Crop Protection Regulatory Conference, which took place in Brussels this month, stakeholders welcomed signals from the European Commission that long-awaited reforms to Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 could soon materialise.

As part of its Vision for Agriculture and Food, the commission is expected to propose amendments in quarter four of 2025 aimed at expediting access to biopesticides across the EU.

Mónica Teixeira, president of the European Crop Care Association (ECCA), described 2025 as a “pivotal year” for the sector.

She said: "This moment allows us to focus not only on improving the path for biopesticides, but also on ensuring complementary improvements for conventional plant protection products."

Teixeira also stressed the need for greater harmonisation of the regulation across member states to ensure fair competition between research and development, and off-patent companies.

Gijs Schilthuis of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development acknowledged the “impeccable timing” of the event in light of the commission’s simplification agenda.

He stressed the importance of striking the right balance between expanding farmers’ toolboxes and maintaining safety standards.

“And notably, we stress that we will carefully consider any further ban on substances", Schilthuis told delegates.

COPA-COGECA representative Max Schulman said he was “more optimistic” about the direction of travel, but urged Brussels to act quickly.

He said: “Will it be a full reopening of 1107? I doubt it, but I can see the commission has big intentions to ease processes. Time is very essential here, if they don’t act fast, they will run out of time.”

On day two of the conference, European People's Party MEP Herbert Dorfmann highlighted a “new tone” in EU agricultural policy, but warned that farmers continue to face tough times.

He criticised the commission’s proposed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reforms, tabled in July 2025, as “disappointing” and said more targeted financial support is needed.

Related Stories

He said: “We cannot simply distribute money to everybody who has a piece of land.

"We need to give money to those really participating in food security in Europe.”

Dorfmann also underlined the need for better tools to help farmers tackle climate change, warning that current policies risk outsourcing both production and carbon emissions outside of Europe.

“This is not in the interest of European farmers, and it is not in the interest of European consumers", he added.