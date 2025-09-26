Mart manager role available among latest agri-jobs

There are several interesting job vacancies open in the agriculture sector at the moment, from mart manager to agricultural consultant.

Further details on these jobs can be seen on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job postings.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Society is recruiting for the position of mart manager.

The candidates should ideally have a profound knowledge of agriculture and the livestock sector; be highly motivated; and be a self-starter with good business acumen.

The candidate should also have leadership skills and the ability to lead and direct staff and shareholders, as well as good IT, business and communication skills.

The mart manager will report directly to the management committee, and will have full responsibility for the commercial management, growth and operational management of the business.

Northern Ireland's College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is seeking five members for its College Advisory Group to represent the following sectors:

Equine;

International relations;

Production horticulture;

Secondary education;

Sustainability in the supply chain.

The CAFRE College Advisory Group provides advice at a strategic and operational level to the CAFRE management team. It meets up to five times per year for full days at various CAFRE locations.

Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent.

Mark McConnell Agricultural Consultant and Auctioneers is hiring for an agricultural consultant.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work part-time (three days per week) or full-time (five days per week).

Role responsibilities will include providing expert advice and consultancy services to farmers; preparing and submitting reports; granting applications and compliance documentation; and developing fertiliser and nutrient management plans.

Applicants should have at least two years of experience working in the agricultural field, be a Farm Advisory System approved advisor, and have strong knowledge of Irish agricultural regulations and schemes.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is recruiting for the role of field officer.

This is a full-time, permanent role that will involve promoting and marketing the Charolais breed countrywide, and giving breeding advice to members and potential customers.

Applicants must have a good understanding of pedigree cattle breeding and the beef industry, genetics, and must be willing to travel and show flexibility surrounding events.

AW Ennis, an animal feed manufacturing, is recruiting for a technical sales representative.

Key role responsibilities include engaging with farmers, merchants and customers to understand and advise on their animal feed requirements; and managing customer accounts, including reviewing terms and ensuring accounts remain within acceptable trading limits.

Applicants should have a background or strong interest in agriculture, animal nutrition, or a related field, and experience in technical sales or customer-facing roles.

Two roles are available with BASE Ireland, the lead partner in the BASE-Line European Innovation Partnership (EIP) for soil health, biodiversity and regenerative agriculture.

A project manager in regenerative agriculture is being sought, as well as a communications and administrative coordinator.

The project manager will lead and coordinate the project team and the EIP operational group, oversee the implementation of all EIP work packages, and manage all project reporting.

Applicants should have at least six years of project management experience, preferably in farming or the environmental sector, and a background in agriculture, biodiversity or sustainable land use.

The communications and administrative coordinator is a part-time role, with responsibilities including managing all communications and administrative functions, coordinating stakeholder engagement, and coordinating all financial recording and reporting.

Applicants should have at least five years of experience in project administration, media relations, and materials development, and be proficient in digital communication, including website content management.

Agritech, one of Ireland’s leading agricultural input specialists, is looking for full-time sales advisers in the following areas:

West Cork;

East Limerick;

Waterford.

Related Stories

Key responsibilities include promoting Agritech's range of nutrition and forage solutions, driving new business and nurturing existing accounts.

The role will involve conducting on-farm advisory visits and recommending solutions, along with participating in events and demonstrating technical expertise.

Applicants should have a commercial mindset, be self-driven and goal-orientated, along with having a strong farming interest and background.