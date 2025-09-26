New emergency communications system launched to 'boost rural safety'

The government has unveiled a communications platform for Ireland's emergency services.

The new system aims to help improve connectivity, particularly for rural communities.

It utilises cutting edge technology to build greater resilience in the country's emergency communications, creating a system of ‘last resort’ which will allow first responders continue to be able to communicate in emergency situations, like extreme weather events such as Storm Éowyn last year, where power systems fail.

The new Mission Critical Communications system, built by Vodafone Ireland in partnership with the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), will help emergency services including Gardaí, fire services, ambulance teams and civil defence communicate and coordinate more effectively, even in the most remote locations.

The new system was successfully tested this week in Westport, with emergency teams from Ireland and across Europe taking part in live trials, which once fully operational will have a positive impact on rural safety in Ireland.

Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment, Emer Higgins said: “The technology unveiled will lead to increased peace of mind for people living in rural Ireland and their loved ones, especially for those who are elderly or vulnerable.

"This is so important as we look towards the winter months.

"We are rapidly improving our digital infrastructure and this will deliver real improvements particularly for rural communities.”

Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central, Colm Burke said that the new system is a "game changer" for many communities.

"It means faster emergency response times, with first responders able to talk, text, share live video and send maps instantly, even when storms or poor mobile coverage would normally cut people off," he said.

"Importantly, responders will also have priority access to the network, ensuring that communication lines remain open when they are needed most.

“This is especially important for rural Ireland, where connectivity challenges can put lives at risk.

"The peace of mind this brings to families, particularly those with elderly or vulnerable relatives, cannot be overstated."