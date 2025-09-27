Tillage: The case for hybrid rye in Irish pig rations

There is growing expectation that the area of hybrid rye grown as a 2025/2026 winter crop in Ireland will increase.

Actual planting figures will not be available until the seed companies go public with the relevant sales figures.

In tandem with this trend comes the clear assertion that hybrid rye grown locally can be effectively included within Irish pig rations.

This is already the case in Denmark, Germany, Russia, Poland and Spain, where this unique cereal is already rapidly becoming an established component of pig rations.

Pig production is one of the main users of Irish cereals and the manure resulting from this feed can be an important nutrient source for tillage crops.

According to Teagasc, opportunities for greater co-operation between the two sectors can lead to a stronger bio-circular economy, with resultant economic benefits for both parties.

Winter rye has a number of advantages for a tillage farmer, as it gives growers the option of lengthening the rotation before returning to a break crop.

Rye can produce high yields in a first cereal slot and also fits well into the second cereal slot to give a higher yield than winter barley. In this rotational position, farmers can take advantage of rye’s Take-all tolerance.

Production costs of winter rye are comparable to those of winter barley, but output is higher due to higher grain and straw yields.

Recent research on using rye in pig finisher diets, carried out by Teagasc, concluded that growth rates were excellent and that rye can be considered a safe ingredient for use in finisher pig diets.

Based on the chemical analysis, the forecast value of rye in the diet is 94% of the value of wheat.

The recent Teagasc Crops Forum was marked by a number of presentations looking at the potential role of rye as a cereal source in pig rations.

Michael McKeon, Teagasc pig and poultry specialist, shared results from Teagasc Moorepark pig feeding trials.

He said: “With home milling accounting for half of the pig industry, rye offers real potential.

"A diet inclusion rate of up to 60% gave excellent performance and can be considered comparable to barley.”

Professor John O’Doherty, University College Dublin, discussed the benefits of acid-treated grains in pig diets, reporting improvements in growth performance, carcass traits, and gut health.

Teagasc crops specialist Ciaran Collins presented strategies for integrating rye into crop rotations.

He noted the potential to increase rotation gross margins compared to barley but cautioned that planning is essential to manage rye volunteers effectively.