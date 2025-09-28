NPWS seeks tenders for new conservation grazing manual

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning to produce a manual on conservation grazing next year.

Conservation grazing is the controlled use of domestic livestock, such as cattle and sheep, to manage and improve natural and semi-natural habitats.

The aim of the practice is to enhance biodiversity and ecosystems by influencing plant growth and preventing the spread of invasive species.

It is hoped that the new manual - which is being overseen by the Scientific Advice and Research (SAR) Directorate of NPWS - could be referred to by landowners, farmers, advisers, academics, and administrators in the future.

There is currently relatively little published material or guidance in relation to conservation grazing specific to Ireland.

In order to produce the new manual, various relevant stakeholders will be engaged with and included in contributing to the document.

The NPWS is currently seeking tenders, which includes hosting various meetings and workshops in the formulation of the manual.

It is expected that such meetings and engagements will lead to the identification of various aspects of managing and using livestock for environmental objectives, which need further consideration, research, or progression.

According to the tender documents, "the final product would take the form of a thoroughly researched publication, which interested parties could refer to for guidance".

The finished guide will initially be published as part of the ‘Irish Wildlife Manual’ (IWM) series, edited by NPWS.

The first draft of the manual must be submitted to the NPWS by September 1, 2026, followed by a final draft by October 15, 2026.