Minister Muir attends NI Ploughing

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir visited the annual NI Ploughing Championships in Gilford, Co Down in recent days.

Now in its 81st year, the two-day event is organised by the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association (NIPA).

Minister Muir witnessed the 5 Nations Competition, which saw two competitors from each part of the British Isles go head-to-head in conventional and reversal trials for the top prize.

There is also tractor pulling, a static vehicle display, trade and craft stands, horse and tractor ploughing over the course of the two-day competition.

Speaking after day one of the show, Minister Muir said: “The Ploughing Championships are not only a showcase of a core skill in managing the land but also act as a key social event for the farming and wider rural community.

"I wish to congratulate all the local farmers who competed on their performance.

“I would like to express my thanks to members of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association (NIPA) for the kind invitation today and wish them every success for the second day of the show.”

The NI Ploughing Championships took place just over a week after the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Renowned ploughman, Jer Coakley, confirmed the success of the 2025 National Ploughing Championships for the sport of ploughing.

Reflecting on the three days of competition held at Screggan in Co. Offaly, the Cork-based suckler and tillage farmer highlighted the large crowds that gathered to see the competitors going through their paces.

Coakley said: “All of this is extremely positive.

“And we need to build on this for the future. The National Ploughing Association has done a tremendous job over recent years in raising the profile of the sport.

“Ireland’s recent success in World and European Championships has helped the cause of ploughing in this part of the world.