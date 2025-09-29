EU member states adopt new soil monitoring rules

EU member states have adopted the soil monitoring directive, which will establish an EU-wide framework for assessing and monitoring soils.

The aim of the new directive is to achieve healthy soils across Europe by 2050.

It is describes as a "key step" towards healthier and more resilient soils, which the Council of the EU said are "vital for food security".

The directive includes provisions to better manage contaminated sites and introduce land-take mitigation principles, with a focus on soil sealing (covering soil with impermeable material such as concrete and asphalt) and soil removal (the removal of soil during activities like construction).

Under the directive, member states will set up monitoring systems to assess the physical, chemical and biological condition of soils on their territory, based on a common EU methodology.

The member states will be required to regularly report to the European Commission and the European Environment Agency on the state of soil health, land take and contaminated sites.

The council said this will ensure comparable data across the EU and that coordinated action can be taken on soil degradation. It also includes steps to monitor pesticides and microplastics.

The directive will define common soil descriptors and introduce classed to describe soil health, linked to non-binding EU level target values.

The council said this will help member states identify priorities and gradually implement measures leading to healthier soil.

The European Commission will assist member states by developing common tools and methodologies, and by "facilitating the exchange of best practices".

The directive will now go the European Parliament, which is expected to take a final vote on adopting it in the coming weeks.

Member states will have three years after it enters into force to transpose it into national law.

The soil monitoring directive was originally proposed by the European Commission in July 2023 as part of the EU soil strategy.

The adoption by the council follows the negotiation of an agreed text on the law by the council and parliament earlier this year.