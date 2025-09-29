1,239 work permits issued to agri sector so far in 2025

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) has published the latest figures on work permits issued to the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector this year.

The department issued 121 work permits to the sector in August, bringing the total number issued so far in 2025 to 1,239.

The updated figures show that 109 permits were issued to the sector in July this year, compared to 62 in June.

The highest number of permits to the sector so far this year was issued in February with 251, followed by 243 in March.

Across all sectors, a total of 19,903 permits have issued in 2025 so far.

Health and social work activities is the sector with the highest number of work permits issued this year, with 5,307.

The DETE recently closed a public consultation on the review of the occupations lists for work permits.

These lists are used to administer Ireland’s employment permits policy.

The Ineligible Occupations List covers occupations for which there is an adequate supply of labour and skills with Ireland and the European Economic Area (EEA), and for which an employment permit will not be issued.

The Critical Skills Occupations List relates to occupations in short supply in Ireland and across the EEA.

The last review of the occupations lists took place in 2023, and resulted in 11 additional roles being placed on the Critical Skills Occupations List, and 32 roles being made eligible for a General Employment Permit.

As part of this review process, submissions were sought up to September 19 from employers, representative bodies, government departments, agencies, and other interested parties relating to occupations currently included on or absent from the lists.