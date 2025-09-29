CSO: Cereals area increases by over 2% in June 2025

Provisional estimates for June 2025 show a 5,800ha (+2.2%) rise in the area under total cereals, bringing the total to 267,700ha compared with June 2024.

That's according to the latest data on land utilisation from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The increase is mainly due to a significant increase (+44.3%) in the area under the three main winter cereals, despite a 21.3% reduction in the area under the three main spring cereals.

The area under winter wheat rose by 17,700ha (+43.6%), winter oats went up by 10,100ha (+134.8%) and winter barley increased by 12,700ha (+29.3%).

Spring wheat, spring oats and spring barley were down by 2,400ha (-34.2%), 7,000ha (-31.4%), and 26,200ha (-19.0%) respectively.

The area under potatoes dropped by 800ha (-8.8%) to 8,500ha, according to the latest data.

The results for crops are based on data obtained from the DAFM Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme.

Recently an MEP said that Irish tillage farmers are facing a double economic blow from recent EU policy decisions, further threatening the viability of the sector.

Related Stories

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly claimed that Ireland already lags behind other EU member states in supporting its tillage sector.

In France, farmers receive up to €200/ha through eco-schemes, while in Germany payments reach €120/ha for targeted crop and soil-health aid.

The Independent Ireland MEP has said that “Irish farmers are left without comparable support”.

Mullooly has urged the Irish Government to introduce a minimum €200/ha support in the upcoming Budget, stressing that two major pressures now threaten the sector.