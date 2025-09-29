Two candidates in the running for IFA Ulster/North Leinster chair

Two candidates will contest the role of Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster chair in November.

At the close of nominations today (Monday, September 29), the national returning officer John Carroll confirmed that Cavan IFA chair Maurice Brady and Louth IFA chair Kevin Sweeney have been nominated to run.

The seven county executives in the region - Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath - will hold election hustings in November, at which members of the county executive will vote.

The result will be announced in early December.

John Carroll said branch delegates in each county will have a say in who the new regional chair is.

“A strong turnout is essential to provide the next regional chair with a strong mandate to represent farmers in the region," Carroll said.

Related Stories

"It will allow their views and issues to be raised at the national officers’ committee and on national council.”

The next regional chair, who will succeed Co. Monaghan-based pig farmer Frank Brady, will take up office at the 2026 annual general meeting of the association.

Maurice Brady announced his intention to run for the role of regional chairperson back in January, with Kevin Sweeney entering the race in August.