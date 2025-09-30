Mart report: Store bullocks from 300-500kg average over €5/kg

Bullocks weighing from 300-500kg all averaged over €5/kg at Balla Mart, Co. Mayo, on Saturday, September 27.

Mart manager Michael Nolan said the best of the bullocks weighing over 450kg made from €5.50-€6.00/kg.

Bullocks weighing from 300-400kg averaged €5.03/kg, while store bullocks weighing from 400-500kg averaged €5.08/kg and the heavier bullocks over 500kg averaged €4.61/kg.

Nolan mentioned some of the standout prices from the sale, including a 470kg Charolais bullock that was sold for €2,820.

Another 805kg Charolais bullock made €3,540, with many of these top-end heavy bullocks being bought by Northern Irish factory buyers.

In the heifer sale at Balla Mart, lighter store heifers weighing from 300-400kg averaged €4.70/kg.

Heifers weighing from 400-500kg averaged €5.08/kg and heifers weighing over 500kg averaged €4.76/kg.

Dry cows over 500kg averaged €3.66/kg, with a 775kg Limousin cow making €3,780 or €4.88/kg

Springers made up to €5,600 for an April-2023-born pedigree Limousin cow due next month to Loyal.

There were 322 head of weanlings on offer at Carnew Mart on Wednesday, September 24.

Heifers in the sale reached €8.94/kg for a 526kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer that made €4,700.

Some of the top prices from the weanling heifer sale:

402kg Charolais sold for €6.32/kg or €2,540;

372kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €6.77/kg or €2,520;

488kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €6.02/kg or €2,940;

516kg Limousin sold for €6.47/kg or €3,340.

The bulls were described as "of exceptional quality and a credit to their producers" by Eugene Clune from Carnew Mart.

He noted: "The trade was met with a huge response from buyers and exporters, with six active exporters ringside and online."

Some of the top prices from the weanling bull sale:

180kg Limousin sold for €7.28/kg or €1,310;

314kg Limousin sold for €6.56/kg or €2,060;

232kg Limousin sold for €6.81/kg or €1,580;

396kg Charolais sold for €6.41/kg or €2,540.

As well as exporters, there were many specialist farmer feeders out in force to buy the top-quality bull weanlings suitable for grazing next spring or for under-16-month beef next summer.

In the annual weanling show and sale, the heifer class was won by a 280kg Limousin heifer that sold for €1,430 or €5.11/kg. A 400kg Charolais heifer owned by Eamonn Coleman took second and later sold for €2,540 or €6.32/kg.

The weanling bull class was won by Thomas Whitehead with a 464kg Charolais bull calf that made €2,920 or €6.29/kg. John O'Hara took second with a 488kg Belgian Blue that sold for €2,300 or €4.71/kg.