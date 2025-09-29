Community 'utterly shocked' after 3 people found dead at house in rural Co. Louth

Investigations are ongoing by Gardaí after three bodies were found at a house in rural Co. Louth today (Monday, September 29).

Dundalk Sinn Féin TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú, said the local community was utterly shocked that three members of the same family had been found dead at the house.

Gardaí confirmed that they "were alerted to a serious incident at a residential property in Tallanstown, Co Louth, this morning".

"Three people – two males and one female (all adults) – were found deceased at the scene.

"The scene has been preserved for technical examination," Gardaí added.

They also confirmed that "a male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984".

The Offices of the Coroner and the State Pathologist were also notified.

Deputy Ó Murchú said his thoughts, and those of everyone else, were "with the loved ones of this family".

"This is a truly shocking and appalling incident which has absolutely stunned the whole community all over Co. Louth.

‘The fact that three members of one family seem to have died in dreadful and violent circumstances on a Monday morning in a quiet and rural area of Mid Louth is appalling.

‘I would appeal for anyone with information to go the Gardaí immediately and ask that people do not speculate on this incident online or on social media," he added.

Separately the Fianna Fáil TD for Louth, Erin McGreehan, also sent her "deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and my prayers to the entire community".

Meanwhile the Fine Gael councillor for the Ardee electoral area, Rachel Kerley, has appealed to everyone to "be respectful and mindful" about what they might post on social media in relation to the deaths in Co. Louth.

Cllr. Kerley also said there is support available to help people living in "this small rural community" to come to terms with what has happened in Co. Louth.

"In a community like this we all know each other very well, we all know our neighbours and there is support available at this time," Cllr Kerley added.