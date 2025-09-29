TAMS 3 total payments surpass €100m

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers through various schemes in the last week.

The latest DAFM data shows that over €100.3m has now been paid out under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The latest data shows that over €2m was paid out for TAMS 3 claims this week.

Just over 34,700 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 to date, with over 13,200 payment applications submitted.

The department issued €90,000 to farmers for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) this week.

This means that the total payments for the agri-environmental scheme now stand at €516.69m.

DAFM figures show that total payments for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) now stand at €847.7m, with 119,731 farmers paid.

Payments this week totalled €97,789.

The amount paid out under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) stands at €186.78m with 88,460 farmers paid.

€2.8m was paid this week.

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, a total of €50,600 was paid this week.

Total payments of €21.44m have been made under the 2024 Sheep Improvement Scheme to 17,294 farmers.

Payments amounted to €50,150 this week.