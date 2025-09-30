'Why don't you muck off?' - AHDB

The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) is relaunching its Muck Free Truck campaign with a new 'Muck Off!' slogan this October to strengthen biosecurity across the UK pig industry and reduce the risk of disease spread through contaminated transport vehicles.

First introduced in 2019, Muck Free Truck has been refreshed for 2025 to help tackle ongoing threats including African swine fever (ASF), swine dysentery, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), and porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus PEDv.

Research shows that even when hauliers comply with standstill regulations, vehicles remain one of the most significant vectors for disease transmission. 11

Working in partnership with the National Pig Association (NPA), Pig Veterinary Society (PVS), British Meat Processors' Association (BMPA), Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), Livestock Auctioneers' Association (LAA) and Red Tractor, AHDB is leading the relaunch with new visuals, practical resources, and clear calls to action.

The campaign will be rolled out across digital and print channels, with posters, cab stickers, social media content and tailored communications targeting producers, processors and hauliers.

Weekly goody bag giveaways will also provide incentives for participation.

At its core, Muck Free Truck is about changing behaviours and embedding a culture of cleanliness where every vehicle washed, disinfected wheel arch and spotless cab is seen as a frontline defence against disease.

Lead animal health and welfare csientist at AHDB, Lauren Turner, said: “Clean transport is one of the most effective and visible biosecurity measures available.

"By working together to raise standards, we can protect pig health, safeguard supply chains, and demonstrate that the UK continues to take biosecurity seriously.”

The campaign calls on farmers to challenge and, if necessary, even refuse dirty trucks, while ensuring their own vehicles are properly cleaned.

Processors are reminded to make sure lorries leave sites in a clean, biosecure condition, and hauliers are urged to meet hygiene standards 100% of the time.

Muck Free Truck has already secured strong support from across the sector, with AHDB highlighting the importance of collaboration in driving change and raising standards.

The refreshed campaign will launch officially on October 1, 2025 and forms a key part of AHDB’s wider work to strengthen resilience and biosecurity in the pig industry.