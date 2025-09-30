The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is highlighting the hidden danger of asbestos on farms.

This specific messaging was communicated as part of the recent Mesothelioma Awareness Day initiative, held on Friday, September 26.

HSENI’s deputy chief executive, Bryan Monson, commented: "Many older farm buildings across Northern Ireland will contain asbestos, as it was commonly used in construction materials before it was banned in 1999.

"It will have been used in roofing and wall cladding in barns, sheds, and outbuildings."Asbestos in buildings may not be clearly visible and can be hidden within the building structure, for example, in cavity walls, so it is very important that farmers and those managing farm businesses inspect their buildings for asbestos-containing materials before doing any maintenance or refurbishment work.”

According to Monson, the main dangers from asbestos arise when the material is damaged.

"What was once seen a practical hard-wearing material for farm buildings is generally safe when left undisturbed, but if a farmer accidentally cuts, drills, or disturbs asbestos-containing materials, then the fibres get into the air and can cause fatal diseases like mesothelioma and lung cancer years later.

"It is also important not to disturb or break up materials containing asbestos. This includes power-washing asbestos-containing corrugated cement roof sheet, as this can release the fibres.

"If asbestos containing materials are in poor condition or need to be removed, then farmers should consult a specialist contractor," Monson said.

Figures for Northern Ireland suggest that up to 100 people could die per year due to past exposure to asbestos at work, with almost half(48) from mesothelioma.

Nicola Monson, deputy chief executive of HSENI, commented: “While asbestos was banned 25 years ago, this sadly isn’t a problem of the past.

“Legislation governing its presence in the workplace still remains critically important.

"It is essential that employers understand what their duties are under the law, including the management and removal of asbestos-containing materials to stop it becoming a problem in the future.”

She explained how one of the aims of HSENI’s current year-long Workplace Health Campaign is to raise awareness of the workplace risks that can lead to other illnesses, and how important it is that employers effectively manage health in the workplace as well as safety.

Nicola Monson said: “Every workplace has health risks but sadly, for too many people, these risks result in long-term health conditions or even death.

"This ill health and associated suffering is in most cases preventable if the right control measures are in place.

“So, as part of our Workplace Health Campaign, we are targeting a wide range of employers, workers, and industry bodies to create awareness of what the law requires them to do and ensure duty holders have the information they need to protect worker lung health in every workplace.”