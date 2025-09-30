Court: Kilkenny landowner convicted for habitat damage

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has welcomed a conviction against a Kilkenny landowner for damaging a tributary of the River Barrow.

Michael Hennessy of The Rower, Co. Kilkenny was found to have dug out approximately 750m of stream material consisting of gravel, mud, stone and rocks at Tinnaslatty, Co. Kilkenny.

Commenting, south-eastern director at IFI, Lynda Connor said: "The removal of this river’s habitat was destructive, and occurred during the closed season.

"It had the potential to impact spawning habitat for freshwater fish in the watercourse - and to affect instream biodiversity such as vegetation and insects."

Image source: IFI

The landowner was instructed to pay a fine of €1,000, and to pay €1,400 in legal costs.

The case was heard at Kilkenny District Court on September 23, 2025, where IFI senior fisheries environmental officer, Oliver McGrath outlined the facts of the case.

The incident took place in early January 2025.

Image source: IFI

Lynda Connor continued: "The appropriate window for any instream works is between July and September, but only with the guidance and permission of IFI.

"During the closed season, from October to June, no works should take place in a river.

Related Stories

"Landowners and farmers need to seek all necessary and relevant information from their advisors, and from IFI, before carrying out any works near, or on, a watercourse adjacent to their land."

Image source: IFI

She explained that further guidance is available in the 'Minding Our Watercourses' publication.

IFI continues to urge people to report instances of habitat destruction, water pollution, fish kills, or illegal fishing, to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.