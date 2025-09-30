Tractor driver fined €150 for illegally parking in disability bay

A tractor driver in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois has been issued a fixed charged notice by gardaí of €150 for illegal parking in a disabled parking bay.

The penalty in Ireland for parking in a disabled parking bay without a valid permit is a €150 fine.

The update was issued in a social media post by An Garda Síochána Laois/Offaly following a nationwide initiative by An Garda Síochána, titled 'Operation Enable'.

The campaign took place on Friday (September 26), and involved gardaí from across the country patrolling cities and towns to ensure compliance with parking in spaces reserved for those with disabilities.

According to An Garda Síochána, this proactive enforcement operation was designed to target illegal parking on footpaths and in disabled bays, which pose significant challenges and inconvenience vulnerable road users and people with disabilities.

Source: An Garda Síochána Laois/Offaly Facebook

This day of action coincided with the Disability Federation of Ireland’s 'Make Way Day', which highlighted the challenges faced by persons with disabilities on a daily basis.

An Garda Síochána said: "As part of the campaign, we are encouraging all drivers to please consider how everyday actions, such as blocking footpaths which may appear relatively harmless, can in fact seriously affect others."

Separately, investigations are ongoing by gardaí after three bodies were found at a house in rural Co. Louth yesterday (Monday, September 29).

Dundalk Sinn Féin TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú, said the local community was utterly shocked that three members of the same family had been found dead at the house.

Gardaí confirmed that they "were alerted to a serious incident at a residential property in Tallanstown, Co Louth, this morning".

"Three people – two males and one female (all adults) – were found deceased at the scene.

"The scene has been preserved for technical examination," Gardaí added.

They also confirmed that "a male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984".

The Offices of the Coroner and the State Pathologist were also notified.