MTU to host EU-led project tackling climate and water challenges

Munster Technological University (MTU) will host the Irish launch of an EU-funded initiative focused on rebalancing nitrogen and phosphorus flows tomorrow (Wednesday, October 1).

The launch and initiative is intended to allow farmers and agricultural sector representatives to help shape best practices and policy recommendations for improved nutrient management at both local and EU levels.

The initiative is the NPower Multi-Actor Transition (MAT) group for Agriculture in Ireland, which aims to reduce emissions and help build a circular economy of nutrients that deliver lasting benefits.

Some of these benefits include:

Cleaner water and soils;

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions;

Lower farm input costs;

Healthier ecosystems;

Better resilience to climate change for communities and the environment.

The project has established MAT groups across Europe, including in Spain, Belgium, Finland and now Ireland, bringing together representatives from agriculture, marine, water and waste, energy, transport, and food and drink sectors to develop nutrient management solutions.

The MAT group launch in Ireland will be held at the MTU Bishopstown campus in Co. Cork.

It will include a networking lunch and an afternoon visit to Farm Zero C at Shinagh Estates, which offers participants a first-hand look at a climate-neutral, economically viable dairy farm.

Clodagh Carr, researcher and network manager, Circular Bioeconomy Research Group at MTU said: "This launch represents a crucial step in bringing together important stakeholders in the agriculture sector to focus on innovation in nutrient management and sustainability.

We look forward to engaging with farmers and industry experts to develop practical solutions that benefit communities and the environment alike."

The NPower Irish Cluster is now open for registration, with more information available on its website.