Initiative helping 'schools make time for farm safety'

AgriKids has kicked off its Farm Safety Ambassador Programme, which aims to support primary schools and enable more communities to work together in bringing farm safety education to more children.

The initiative, which has been acquired by Irish Rural Link (IRL), was one of two projects selected by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) recently, to receive funding to promote farm safety awareness among children and young people.

Speaking about the awarding of the tender, IRL CEO Seamus Boland commented: "Winning this tender and now the integration of AgriKids into Irish Rural Link is a natural step in our continued commitment to farm safety and rural education.

"By combining AgriKids’ innovative, child-focused approach with IRL’s experience in community development and advocacy, we can broaden our impact and ensure safer, more sustainable farm environments for families across Ireland."

AgriKids Farm Safety Hour and AgriKids Farm Safety Day pilot programmes are available to all primary schools, special schools and home schools who wish to participate and it will run until the end of November.

The Farm Safety Hour aims to give children a brief but complete education of farm hazards, through the use of activity sheets, classroom handbooks, scheduled webinars or guest speakers.

Alma Jordan, the founder of AgriKids, acknowledged that many teachers struggle to cover all parts of the school curriculum, such as farm safety, which is why she set out to create "a farm safety programme that is not only curriculum-linked but time conscious".

She added: "This initiative, supported by DAFM, has the potential to redefine how farm safety is taught in our schools by providing programme choice, age, and ability-appropriate resources and encouraging the wider community to get involved."

AgriKids founder, Alma Jordan delivering a farm safety workshop to children at Firies National School, Co. Kerry.

The Farm Safety Day option is linked to the AgriKids Farm Safety Ambassador Flag programme, where schools can earn their farm safety flag after collecting three farm safety themed pennants: ‘Farm and Field Safety; Tractor & Machinery Safety; and Animal Safety & Wellbeing’.

All schools which participate in this option are also eligible to enter the AgriKids Farm Safety Ambassador Awards where prizes include cash sums for the winning schools.

Jordan noted: "These prize funds are to be used in supporting school projects which enhance and improve their children’s learning experiences; the projects can be art, technology, sports, anything that creates a positive impact for the children."

Minister of State for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae shared his thoughts on the programme: "There are many hazards on farms which can pose serious risks to unsuspecting children who see the farmyard and fields as their playground.

"Educating children about farm safety in an engaging and age-appropriate programme is critical for preventing fatal and non-fatal injuries.

"I am confident that the Farm Safety Ambassador Programme will make an important contribution to children’s safety on farms, and I am encouraging primary school boards of management, principals and teachers to avail of the opportunity to participate in this programme.”