Tenders awarded for farm safety awareness among young people

Tenders have been awarded as part of a proposal call to provide farm safety awareness programmes for children and young people.

Two projects have been selected for total funding of €152,041.

Irish Rural Link’s AgriKids – Farm Safety Ambassador Programme was selected to promote farm safety awareness among primary school pupils; while FRS Training Society Ltd’s Farm Safety Awareness Training Programme was selected to promote farm safety awareness among second-level students.

The funding is being provided through a dedicated budget under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The two initiatives will be delivered by November 2025.

Announcing the awarding of the tenders at the 2025 National Ploughing Championships today (Tuesday, September 16), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said: "I am delighted to announce the funding of these two projects which will promote children’s and young person’s safety awareness.

"Building on the success of previous initiatives funded by my department, I am confident that these two projects will help instill a lifelong culture...from a young age," the minister added.

"We must all work together to ensure that every effort is made to protect children on farms."

Also speaking at the announcement, Minister for State for farm safety Michael Healy-Rae said: "These initiatives will help address children’s and young person’s safety on Irish farms by assisting teachers in educating their students about the potential dangers associated with farming and agriculture.

"Parents and grandparents also play an important role in influencing children’s attitudes to farm safety," Minister Healy-Rae added.

"I am urging them to support these projects and to become farm safety role models for our young people.

"It is by observing adults implementing best practice... that our young people will also adopt a safety conscious approach," the minister said.

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, said that its initiative will "empower children to become advocates...in their schools, homes and communities".

Related Stories

Elsewhere at the Ploughing 2025, Machinery, working at height and construction on farms will be among the key areas for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

HSA inspectors and safety specialists will be on hand at their farm safety exhibit, located at Block 3, Row 11, Stand No. 235, to answer any questions and offer advice to farmers.

Over the last ten years, farm vehicles and machinery accounted for almost half (46%) of farm deaths and this will be a key focus for the HSA at the Ploughing.