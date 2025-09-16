Facility for declaring closing stocks on fertiliser database now open

The facility for farmers to declare their closing stocks of fertiliser on the National Fertiliser Database (NFD) for 2025 is now available.

From today (Tuesday, September 16), farmers and other professional fertiliser end users and fertiliser economic operators can now declare closing stocks of held on their farms and premises.

Farms and premises that have no stock on hand must also make this declaration.

The final date for submission of closing stock on farms and premises is Wednesday, October 15.

Declaration of closing stock can be done by farmers, or their agents, by logging on to the new myagfood.ie portal, which is set to be officially launched at the 2025 National Ploughing Championships today (Tuesday, September 16).

In cases where there are no stocks of fertiliser on hand, it is a matter of ticking a box to declare 'nil' stock return.

Where fertiliser is present, the declaration should include the type of fertiliser and the quantities being held.

Commenting on the NFD, Minister Heydon said: "I would like to commend the farming sector, merchants and the fertiliser industry for their ongoing active engagement with the [NFD].

"There are now just over 127,000 professional fertiliser end users and 359 fertiliser economic operators registered on the NFD, and the system has captured more than half a million transactions in the last year," Minister Heydon added.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that over 1.2 million tonnes of fertiliser were sold in the first three quarters of the recording year.

This marks a 26% increase when compared to the amount sold by this time last year, which was 956,129t.

DAFM statistics show that from October 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, 669,286t of compound products and 536,214t of straight products were sold.

Over 413,363t of nutrient were sold in the nine-month period, which is up 23% on the previous year.

The latest data shows that a total of 1.16 million tonnes of nitrogen (N) fertiliser was sold in the nine months to June 30, up on the 929,544t sold in the same period last year.