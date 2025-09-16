Ploughing 2025: What's on at the Agriland tent today?

The National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly officially kicked off this morning (Tuesday, September 16), with multiple panel discussions taking place at the Agriland tent today.

Agriland will deliver a combination of exclusive livestream panel discussions with industry leaders, farmers, politicians, and also podcasts focusing on key issues for farm families over the three-day event.

Agriland is once again the proud livestream media partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and will stream on all three days of the Ploughing from 12:00pm to 3:00p.m.

Agriland is located at Block 3, Row 10, stand 223, and will be hosting a series of live panel discussions and podcasts which are free to attend.

Around 12:00pm, NPA director Dave Mulcahy will be part of the welcome address at the Agriland tent.

Fianna Fáil MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher will join Agriland editor Stella Meehan soon after to discuss his recent presidential election candidate bid, and key farm-related topics such as the EU-Mercosur trade deal and live exports.

Just after 12:30p.m, a panel discussion will feature Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman along with Co. Tipperary farmer David Kehoe discussing key issues such as generational renewal in farming.

Just after 1:00p.m, An Rialálái Agraibhia (Agri-Food Regulator) CEO Niamh Lenehan and head of price and market analysis Robert Levins will be on the Agriland stage.

Around 1:15p.m, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon will be interviewed on-stage.

A panel discussion on farm safety will take place just after 1:30p.m with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae and Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA) vice-president and farm accident survivor, John Joe Fitzgerald.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) Denis Drennan and young farmer Niall Heffernan will be on the Agriland stage just after 2:00p.m to discuss the issues most important for dairy farmers currently.

Between 2:30p.m and 2:45p.m, Agriland's technical beef specialist Breifne O'Brien will host the Beef Brief podcast live with farmers Ciara Flavin and John Smyth.

The livestream and podcasts will also be available on YouTube and the Agriland website and app.