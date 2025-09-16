DAFM launches new online platform for farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Tuesday, September 16) launched a new platform designed to make it easier to access, understand and use DAFM's online services.
The platform was officially released at the National Ploughing Championships by Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon.
Replacing agfood.ie, MyAgFood.ie is the new online platform through which farmers can receive important updates from the department and apply for schemes in one place.
Launching the new platform, Minister Heydon said: "MyAgFood.ie is more than just a new platform.
"This new platform has been designed based on extensive consultation with our customers and other stakeholders.
"I understand the high levels of admin work involved for farmers and I hope this new platform will help make managing farm admin work quicker and easier.”
Features on MyAgFood.ie for users include:
Minister Heydon added: “What you see today is just the beginning of MyAgFood.ie.
"We will continue to add new services and features based on feedback from users.
The existing online platform, agfood.ie, will remain available for a limited period to facilitate the transition to MyAgFood.ie.
Agriland spoke to DAFM's principal officer of schemes, land, and digital services, Nicola Roche at the official launch to find out why the department decided to rebrand the platform.
She said: "agfood.ie has been around 15 or 20 years and has been very functional but, following on from the government policy of better digital services, we're trying to be more user-friendly.
The new website will feature a new two-factor authentication, which will involve inputting a designated phone number to receive a one-time code via text message which farmers and advisors will then have to input to access the website.
When asked about the nitrates calculator on the platform, Roche stated that DAFM will not have access to any data that farmers input into the calculator, and that it is simply a tool provided to help assess their nitrates levels.