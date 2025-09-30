Young handlers prepare for finals at AXA National Dairy Show

The AXA National Dairy Show has said that excitement is building for the 2025 YMA Showmanship League Finals.

Preparations are well underway for the show, which is due to take place on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) have stated that its Young Members Association (YMA) league finals will take place on the Friday, October 10.

The YMA added: "This highly anticipated event celebrates the dedication and talent of young handlers across Ireland."

The association said that months of hard work and dedication go into this competition by all YMA members before the Showmanship League Finals commence.

AXA National Dairy Show. Source: Mathias Penn

The YMA also confirmed today (Tuesday, September 30), that Andrea Rafferty will be the official judge for the 2025 YMA Showmanship League Finals.

The association said that Rafferty brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role, adding that she has been involved in the industry and youth development for a substantial period of time.

The YMA offered its best wishes to all the competitors taking place in the final and also extended a message of good luck to Rafferty following her appointment as judge.

The young handler association added: "With excitement building and preparations underway, the 2025 finals promise to be a memorable highlight of the National Dairy Show."

The IHFA's YMA also announced today that it has chosen its team to represent Ireland at the Open Junior Show in Italy this October.

A spokesperson for the YMA said: "This international event brings together the most promising young breeders from across Europe.

"And Ireland’s delegation reflects the exceptional talent and dedication within the YMA community."

The association said that the selection process was extremely competitive. The following competitors were chosen and are now ready to travel:

Kerry club junior competitor, Kate Maunsell;

Slaney club junior competitor, Josh Sinnott;

Carlow Kilkenny club senior competitor, Manus Murphy;

Cork club senior competitor, Becky Hynes.

The YMA said that each of the chosen team members has demonstrated outstanding showmanship and commitment throughout the season, which ultimately earned them their place on the international stage.

The association added that the Open Junior Show offers a unique opportunity for young members to showcase their individual skills, as well as learn from peers across Europe.

The young handler association congratulated the four chosen participants, adding that they will build lifelong connections within the dairy industry through the competition.