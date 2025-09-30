AgNav listed in top 20 global innovations in livestock transformation

AgNav, the free, voluntary digital sustainability platform for farmers and advisors across Ireland, has been chosen as one of the top 20 global innovations accelerating sustainable livestock transformation.

Teagasc is participating in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation, taking place at FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 1, 2025.

The conference brings together FAO members, policymakers, farmers, private companies, civil society, NGOs, researchers, and development agencies to share experiences and showcase actionable solutions for the sustainable transformation of the livestock sector.

It is focusing on fostering change, scaling innovations, and driving global solutions.

Following a competitive international selection process, AgNav has been chosen as one of the top 20 global innovations accelerating sustainable livestock transformation.

Selected from hundreds of applications, AgNav will be presented in the dedicated session, 'Pitching Technological Innovations for Sustainable Livestock Transformation, One Health and Animal Health'.

AgNav was jointly developed by Teagasc, Bord Bia, and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), with the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Natasha Browne, Teagasc, addressing the FAO Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation

Natasha Browne, climate sustainability technologist at Teagasc, will present on behalf of the AgNav partners, highlighting Ireland’s leadership in environmental sustainability to over 1,000 global participants.

Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc and president of the European Animal Task Force, will chair a side event titled 'Today's Leaders, Tomorrow's Success – Youth Leadership in Sustainable Livestock'.

The session will explore practical and inclusive approaches to empowering youth as future leaders in livestock transformation.

Prof. David Kenny, head of Animal and Bioscience Research at Teagasc, will join a panel discussion on 'Scaling Technological Innovations: Insights from Successes', highlighting impactful technologies as catalysts for sustainable change in the livestock sector.

Reflecting on Ireland’s role, Prof. O’Mara said: “The showcasing of AgNav as an actionable solution at the second FAO Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation is testimony to how Ireland is leading the way in empowering farmers to improve productivity, ensure economic viability, and enhance environmental sustainability.”