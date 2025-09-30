Govt urged to expedite review of Storm Éowyn response as concern builds ahead of winter

The government is being urged to expedite its review of the response to Storm Éowyn as concern builds with the winter storm season approaching.

Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara said the government is "failing to prepare" for future extreme storms.

This comes as the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said that there has not yet been enough tangible action undertaken to address the significant shortcomings exposed by Storms Darragh and Éowyn.

It has called on the government to prioritise actions that will have the most impact in advance of the storm season.

Launching its 'Annual Review on Preparing for Ireland's Changing Climate', today (Tuesday, September 30), the council expressed its disappointment that a cross-government review of the response to Storm Éowyn, expected to identify key learnings across all sectors, is overdue and remains unpublished.

Galway-East TD Louis O'Hara said that in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, there were many vulnerable households who experienced electricity, water and mobile phone coverage outages for significant periods of time.

“We now understand that the government has yet to learn what changes are needed to protect people before, during and after storm events," Deputy O'Hara said.

"This is particularly concerning as we enter the winter storm season.

“I’m calling on the government to expedite this review and ensure implementation of its recommendations.

"Failure to do so will risk the lives and wellbeing of many people, especially those who have experienced repeated outages from various storms over the last number of months.”

The CCAC has urged the government to take action on the delivery of ‘Emergency Response Hubs’ which assist people with basic needs in the event of services outages.

It also wants to see the permanent establishment of a resourced Extreme Weather Assistance Scheme to support people, businesses and communities.