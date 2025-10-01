Risk of bruising remains significant as potato harvest progresses

Potato growers are being strongly advised to factor in the risk of bruising tubers as they progress the 2025 harvest.

Teagasc potato specialist, Shay Phelan, explained: “This is a direct result of the very dry summer. We see the same issue arising with apples in similar circumstances.

“Preventing the problem from arising should be centred in setting up potato harvesting equipment accordingly. Variety-related issues also come into play here.

“If growers have any uncertainties regarding the matter, they should contact their equipment suppliers and get the appropriate advice.”

According to the Teagasc representative, scab has also been an issue in a small number of crops harvested up to this point.

He said: “The problem arises in crops that came under moisture stress when tubers were at an early stage of development. It shouldn’t arise in crops that were irrigated.

"Overall, though, the eating quality of potatoes harvested this year should be excellent. Tuber dry matters are high, which makes for a floury potato.”

Teagasc is projecting that approximately 20% of the maincrop harvest has now been completed, with very few potatoes placed in store as yet.

According to Phelan: “If we get a return to dry weather over the coming days, growers will make a real push to get the harvest completed.

“A fair amount of rain has fallen over the past couple of weeks. But ground conditions remain good for the most part.

“The one exception to this rule of thumb is Donegal, where any additional rain of note would serve to make ground conditions very tricky.”

Significantly, no blight challenge of note arose in Ireland during the 2025 potato growing season.

Phelan attributes this outcome to a combination of two key factors.

“One of these was the very dry weather conditions that were a reality from planting through to harvest,” he commented.

“The other was the commitment demonstrated by growers to commit to robust spraying programmes.

“Obviously, this comes at a cost. But better to prevent blight from occurring in the first place as opposed to coping with an actual outbreak of the disease.”

The Teagasc representative noted that there is downward pressure on potato markets.

“Potato prices remain in the doldrums. And this is an obvious concern for growers," he said.

“Potatoes are now an international commodity with markets determined by supply/demand factors.

“We know for example that India is already reporting a good potato harvest for 2025. And so the focus of attention will move from east to west over the coming weeks.

“During the period ahead, Irish potato prices will be determined by harvest results and consumer demand levels recorded across mainland Europe and the UK.”