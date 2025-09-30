AHI dairy herd lameness initiative to start with 10 pilot farms

A new initiative from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) to address lameness in dairy herds is set to get underway with 10 pilot dairy farms.

The Hoof HealthCheck initiative has been officially launched by AHI, a key component of which is the Sound Cow Innovation Programme (SCIP).

This is designed to improve cow welfare, reduce economic losses, and enhance sustainability across the dairy sector.

Lameness is estimated to cost Irish dairy farmers up to €8,750 per 100 cows each year in high prevalence herds. At a national level, lameness prevalence of 10% equates to a national loss of approximately €145 million annually, according to AHI.

AHI said it is also a welfare issue, causing pain, reducing fertility and lowering milk production.

The SCIP project will begin with 10 pilot dairy farms across the country, with each one to receive veterinary, hoof trimming and advisory support over the next three years.

This project is facilitated by AHI with collaboration from Teagasc and University College Dublin (UCD). Various training and open days will take place over the course of the programme.

AHI said farmers will gain access to practical tools and expert advice to prevent and manage lameness on their farms.

Commenting on the initiative, AHI programme manager Dr. Michelle McGrath said: "Lameness has been seen as an operational hazard or as inevitable on many Irish dairy farms which is simply not the case.

"Lameness is a serious concern and should be treated as such. It impacts cow health, herd performance and, ultimately, profitability on farms.

"With better hoof care, we can protect welfare, improve farm output, and boost profitability. Ireland is well-positioned to be a global leader in this space, and I thank the farmers and our partners for helping to pioneer this important programme," Dr. McGrath added.

Senior research officer with Teagasc Dr. Muireann Conneely said: "Lameness is one of the most significant welfare challenges facing Irish dairy cows, yet it is also one of the most preventable.

"Through the Hoof HealthCheck programme and the SCIP project, we are working directly with farmers to identify risks on their farms, put practical solutions in place and measure progress over time," Dr. Conneely added.

"Ireland is well-positioned to be a global leader in this space, and I thank the farmers and our partners for helping to pioneer this important programme," he added.