Political pressure growing on govt to 'deliver for tillage sector' in Budget 2026

There is mounting political pressure on the government to deliver a support package in the budget next week that will "ensure the viability of the tillage sector".

Senators and TDs from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have warned that the tillage sector is in crisis and will require a financial package to guarantee its long term furture.

Industry organisations have indicated that they are seeking support in the region of €65 million in Budget 2026.

Earlier this month Tánaiste Simon Harris told Agriland that he intends to make "progress on our commitments" of providing funding to the tillage sector in Budget 2026.

Separately 17 Fine Gael senators today (Tuesday, September 30) warned that the "crises facing the tillage sector" must be addressed in next week's budget.

The senators have have tabled a motion to be debated in the Oireachtas this week to highlight in general "the concerns of those in the agricultural sector".

They have said that the motion "acknowledges the importance of agriculture to rural Ireland and the Irish economy".

Speaking on behalf of the Fine Gael senators, Senator Eileen Lynch said: “Irish agriculture is currently facing many challenges and in this motion we are seeking a continued commitment from the government to address these challenges.

“Progress is being made with the publication of the Bovine TB Action Plan and Generational Renewal Report, but we need to see these recommendations put into action as a matter of urgency.

“In particular, we need to support our tillage farmers and grain growers".

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil politicians have also called for the government to "maintain current supports and provide further aid" to the tillage sector.

Senator Paul Daly, Seanad spokesperson for agriculture and food, said that althought it may be a "positive time for farming, that is not the case for the tillage sector".

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Food will hear tomorrow (October 1) from the Irish Grain Growers Group, Irish Farmers' Association and Tillage Industry, as well as officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the current issues in the sector.

The chair of that committee, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan, said there is no doubt that tillage is a sector under pressure

"It is under pressure with input costs and fertiliser prices. Alongside that, world grain prices are almost at an all-time low, and even should we get prices right, there can be a bad spring or a bad harvest.

“The sector is an outlier at the moment. It needs help," he said.