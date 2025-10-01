Support needed in budget to 'stop the collapse' of sheep sector

Support is needed in Budget 2026 to "stop the collapse" of the sheep sector in Ireland, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chairperson Adrian Gallagher has said.

He is urging the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon to "show leadership and willingness" on this.

Gallagher said the support package provided in next week’s budget for farmers by the minister "will be a clear indication of his and the government’s commitment to sheep production in the country".

The IFA sheep chairperson said that to date this year, throughput in sheep processing plants is back over 350,000 head, following a drop of over 360,000 last year.

Over the past two years, that’s a reduction of 700,000 sheep processed, he said.

“The figures are startling and there for all to see," Gallagher said.

"Unless there is significant long-term direct support for farmers lambing ewes, we risk losing the second largest farm sector in the country.”

He said the minister must build on the €22m package provided for this year’s Sheep Welfare Scheme which combined with the CAP Sheep Improvement Scheme allocated a payment of €25 per ewe to sheep farmers.

This must be built on to bring payments to a minimum of €30 per ewe, and €40 per ewe for hill farmers, the IFA said.

Gallagher said "we are at a critical point in time for the sector".

"If we continue to lose numbers at the rate of the last two years, we will not have a competitive processing sector or be able to retain key blue-chip customers for those who remain," he said.

“The minister and his government colleagues must come forward with a long-term strategy for the sector, starting with firm funding commitments in the upcoming budget for targeted sheep supports for next year of a minimum of €30 per ewe."