'Mounting threats' to agri sector 'demand ministerial response' - Collins

Leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins has said that the "mounting threats" facing tillage, dairy and fisheries "demand ministerial response".

Deputy Collins has called on government to set aside time for statements from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

The Cork South-West TD said he raised the matter during Dáil proceedings on Tuesday (September 30).

Government chief whip Mary Butler said the request would be discussed at this week’s Dáil Business Committee meeting due to be held on Thursday morning.

Deputy Collins said: “I am concerned by findings from Teagasc that the costs of maintaining the average cow for the year-round supply of liquid milk has increased by €460 since 2021 and that while there has been minor increases in retail prices for milk, these have been effectively wiped out because of operational costs increases.

“I am even more alarmed by the situation confronting tillage farms.

"We need a debate on how government intends to combat low incomes, high input costs, and lack of policy support compared to dairy or beef sectors.”

There is mounting political pressure on the government to deliver a support package in the budget next week that will "ensure the viability of the tillage sector".

Senators and TDs from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have warned that the tillage sector is in crisis and will require a financial package to guarantee its long-term future.

17 Fine Gael senators warned that the "crises facing the tillage sector" must be addressed in next week's budget.

The senators have tabled a motion to be debated in the Oireachtas this week to highlight in general "the concerns of those in the agricultural sector".