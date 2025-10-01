Co. Laois farmer to take on 'Half-Century Hike' for Embrace FARM

Brian Rohan, one of the founding members of Embrace FARM, will be climbing Croagh Patrick this coming Saturday (October 4), in memory of his father who died tragically in a farm accident 13 years ago.

Rohan is a dairy farmer from Co. Laois and grew up farming with his dad, but explained that when his father died, he fell out of love with farming for about five years.

The climb, titled 'Half-Century Hike', is also fundraising for the Embrace Farm charity to allow it continue to provide support to farm families who experience serious injury or the sudden death of a loved one.

The climb will begin between 11:30a.m and 12:00p.m, and anyone who has lost a loved in a farm accident or farm families who have experienced the sudden death of a loved one are invited to attend.

Rohan will be carrying up a candle in memory of his dad, which will be placed in the church at the top of Croagh Patrick once he reaches the summit.

Members of the public who wish to do the same can also bring their own candle on the day.

Agriland spoke to Rohan to find out more about the upcoming fundraiser.

He said: "Embrace FARM was setup in 2014, and I've actually never done a fundraiser.

"I turned 50 there in June, and I've always said I'd like to climb Croagh Patrick.

"I said what better reason to do it and call it a 'Half-Century Hike', and do it in memory of dad, and raise a few pound for the charity."

When asked how the charity has been funded so far, Rohan explained: "We obviously invested our own time and money in the beginning, and we never realised the charity would get as big as it is.

"We now have over 600 families on the books - now we're not providing immediate support to over 600 families, but we would always have 15 to 20 families in need at any one time," he said.

Rohan outlined the areas Embrace FARM aims to assist families dealing with a loss.

"Our accident happened in 2012, and we've got over it as such with regards to the practicalities on the farm, and dealing with the loss of a loved one," he said.

"We still do a bit of grieving every day, but you learn to live with it.

"The charity provides legal, financial, counseling, practical advice, whatever a family comes to us looking for we provide for them, and all that is free of charge.

"So it costs a nice bit to fund these families, it costs on average €2,370 to support one family."

Donations to the fundraiser can be made via the 'Half-Century Hike up Croagh Patrick for Embrace FARM' iDonate page.

Rohan is also asking people to contact him on his mobile number, 087 234 3775 if they are thinking of attending.