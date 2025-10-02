Commissioner to discuss tariffs and Mercosur during trip to Ireland

Tánaiste Simon Harris will meet with the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, at Avondale House, Co. Wicklow today (Thursday, October 2).

Commissioner Sefcovic is in Ireland for a series of events, including a conference on trade and economic security jointly hosted by the European Commission and the Institute for International and European Affairs (IIEA).

Given the unprecedented events of recent months, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and the commissioner will discuss ongoing challenges in international trade diplomacy, including the recent EU-US deal.

It's understood the commissioner will also discuss the Mercosur trade deal with the Taoiseach during a separate visit to Dublin over the next 48 hours.

The trade deal with some South American countries would allow 99,000t of Mercosur beef to enter the EU at a reduced tariff rate of 7.5%. The quantity of beef under this quota will be phased in over a five-year period.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Tánaiste said: “Today I will have the opportunity to thank Commissioner Sefcovic for his work in the difficult, complex and sensitive negotiations with the US.

"While no one wanted tariffs, given the shift in US trade policy, I believe that in difficult circumstances the EU achieved the best deal available and importantly we have avoided a harmful escalation.

“The focus must now be on the implementation of the Joint Statement and working towards securing further exemptions for Irish and European industries.

"This is a clear request from Irish companies and I am in no doubt that Maros understands Ireland and the importance of the US for our economy.”

During the meeting, the Tánaiste is expected to update the commissioner on Ireland's plans to ratify the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, CETA.

"I also look forward to exchanging views with the commissioner on the EU-UK Summit in May, which represented a significant landmark in reshaping the EU relationship with the UK," Harris continued.

Related Stories

“The summit set an ambitious, practical and balanced agenda of work and I know that the commissioner and I share a determination to maintain momentum in moving forward with this important work.”

Following their meeting, the Tánaiste, the commissioner and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke will engage with a number of Irish firms impacted by the US tariffs, to hear first-hand about the challenges facing their businesses.

Speaking in advance of this meeting, Minister Burke said: “I look forward to the opportunity with the Tánaiste and the commissioner to engage with a number of Irish companies and hear how they are working to navigate a way through this new global trading environment.

"This will also be an opportunity to talk to the commissioner about some of the measures we are taking here in Ireland to mitigate the impact of tariffs as part of controlling the controllables.”