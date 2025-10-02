Watch: Wexford farmer named Teagasc FBD Sustainability Award winner

A tillage farmer from Wexford has been named the overall winner at the inaugural Teagasc FBD Environmental Sustainability Awards 2025.

Don Somers was named the overall winner and was also the winner in the 'Improving Water Quality' category at the awards ceremony held at the Killenard Hotel, Co. Laois last evening (Wednesday, October 2).

Farming 183ha with his uncle Jim, Don grows winter and spring cereals using a minimum tillage system since 2018, protecting soil structure and biology.

The Teagasc FBD Environmental Sustainability Awards aim to promote environmentally sustainable farming.

The awards highlight the progress farmers are making to lighten the load of farming on the environment, while continuing to produce high quality, nutritious food, in a profitable manner.

The awards recognise farmers who are operating sustainable, profitable farming systems, while incorporating the latest scientific developments and technologies on their farms.

These actions are reducing their gaseous emissions (greenhouse gases and ammonia), improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, improving soil health and carbon, and diversifying the farm system.

The prize for the overall winner is €10,000 while category winners received €4,000 each. The awards are organised by Teagasc with the support of Bord Bia and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Don Somers carefully plans fertiliser based on crop nutrient removal and soil tests, taking samples every two years.

Organic manures, including poultry litter, farmyard manure, and dairy sludge, are analysed and applied with his own spreader and weigh cells, boosting soil organic matter while reducing costs

According to Teagasc, soil health is central. Don regularly inspects soil structure and earthworms, recycles over half his straw (2022–2023), and grows cover crops on all spring crop land.

These practices reduce fertiliser needs, prevent nitrogen leaching, improve soil structure, aid seedbed preparation, and enhance water absorption.

Precision technology, including yield maps and nitrogen sensors, allows variable nutrient application, improving efficiency and crop health while reducing environmental impact.

Catch crops and riparian buffers protect the River Slaney, and integrated pest management (IPM) supports biodiversity. Don has reduced chemical N use by 20% in the last few years.

By combining traditional methods with cutting-edge tools, Don optimises yields, reduces inputs, and builds long-term soil resilience, showing that sustainable, profitable farming is possible when soil and nature are prioritised.

Other category winners at the awards ceremony included: