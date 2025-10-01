Milk Price Tracker: Huge reduction in milk prices for August supplies

The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of August.

The co-ops within the Milk Price Tracker are ranked from highest to lowest price for base milk price only.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below are calculated using the widely accepted milk pricing system.

The conversion factor used is 1.03, which means that 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

It is Agriland and ICMSA policy not to include support payments, bonuses, or additional payments in the calculation of the base milk price.

After the majority of the cooperatives decreased their milk price for July supplies, the worrying trend has escalated as all have dropped the base milk price for August supplies.

The biggest drop in milk price saw North Cork and Dairygold both drop their base milk price by 3.00c/L which now sees Dairygold at the bottom of the table with a base price of 43.53c/L and North Cork sit second from the bottom with a base price of 44.60c/L.

Tirlán also significantly slashed its base price by dropping 2.5c/L, which sees Tirlán and Centenary third from the bottom with a base price of 45.58c/L.

Strathroy remains at the top of the table with a base milk price of 47c/L despite cutting its milk price by 1.5c/L.

The smallest drop in milk price this month was by Lakeland Dairies, as it dropped milk price by 1c/L which saw the co-op make the biggest jump in the tracker this month, climbing from fifth-last to third in the table.

The falling milk price has been put down to an increased global supply and the sharp drop in butter and cheese prices.

High milk prices will drive production globally, and better weather across the world is pumping extra supply on the market.

Many co-ops have said that the main reason for these price reductions is due to the sharp decline in recent weeks in international market prices for products such as butter and cheese.

This sharp decline is stemming from a resurgence in global milk supply as, due to good weather across the globe, volume and solids began to recover in the second quarter of the year.

These price drops are concerning, as it is understood that dairy markets are not expected to show immediate signs of recovery over the coming months.

It is particularly worrying for liquid milk suppliers, who hope to get paid a premium price for the extra costs incurred for producing milk over the winter months. Just as producer groups will be detailing to co-ops what they need and just as cows start calving, milk price is getting slashed.

The latest results on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) have shown a slight decline in the index figure, marking three decreases in a row.

After the latest auction on Tuesday, September 16, the index is down by 0.8%, representing an average price of €3,434 per metric tonne (mt) of product sold.

Further details of bonuses and penalties for the Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regard to the latest Milk Price Tracker for August, the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk) apply.

Related Stories

Unconditional bonuses:

North Cork is paying a supplementary 0.95c/L (excl. VAT) on August supplies.

Conditional bonuses: