Climate policy 'must reflect Ireland’s unique grass-based farming system'

Effective climate action "must be fair and practical" and take into account Ireland's "unique grass-based system", the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has urged.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy today (Wednesday, October 1), IFA environment and rural affairs chairperson John Murphy said farmers are "ready to be part of the solution, but the transition must be fair and practical".

Murphy said today that farmers "understand the urgency of climate action and are determined to play their part in meeting our national emissions reduction targets".

“On their own farms, they are witnessing the realities of a changing climate, such as longer periods of heavy rainfall, and more frequent and severe storms such as Storm Éowyn," Murphy said.

“Farmers are ready to be part of the solution, but the transition must be fair and practical.

"Policy must reflect Ireland’s unique grass-based, land extensive farming system, protect farmers’ livelihoods, maintain competitiveness, and avoid unnecessary administrative burdens.

“Only then can farmers fully engage with and make the necessary on-farm changes to meet targets."

The IFA said that effective climate action "must be paired with incentives that drive meaningful reductions while supporting farmers and rural communities".

Murphy added that the approach taken on further reducing emissions beyond 2030 is also "absolutely critical".

“Both the Climate Act and the current programme for government acknowledge the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane," he said.

"It is imperative that any emissions targets beyond 2030 take full account of this."