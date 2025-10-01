Minister says Food Vision 2030 missions being advanced

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has said that the government is continuing to advance its missions under the Food Vision 2030 strategy.

The minister was speaking after a meeting of the High Level Implementation Committee for the strategy, which he chaired.

The strategy's annual report for 2024 was released during the 2025 National Ploughing Championships last month.

This report outlined that, out of the strategy's 218 actions, 29 have been achieved as of the end of 2024.

The minister struck a positive tone on the progress with the strategy after the implementation committee meeting today (Wednesday, October 1), saying that there has been "significant progress" in its implementation, with all 218 actions having commenced and more than 70% of those actions having either been completed or "substantially progressed".

Minister Heydon said: "Food Vision 2030 demonstrates the commitment of our agri-food sector to sustainability, innovation and collaboration.

"While we reflect on the results achieved to date, we continue to advance our key missions, to improve the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the agri-food sector," the minister added.

Today's meeting touched on "key developments" under the Food Vision 2030 Strategy since the last meeting of the committee in June, including the publication of the report from the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

The committee members were also updated on agri-food trade policy and promotion activity, and food safety.

On food safety, Minister Heydon said: "Our strong food safety reputation is an essential cornerstone of the Food Vision 2030 ambition for Ireland as a world leader in sustainable food systems, including food that is safe, nutritious, and valued at home and abroad.

"International trade is a key component of sustainable food systems globally and our ability to export €19 billion in agri-food exports to 190 countries around the world is underpinned by our strong food safety reputation in these markets," he added.

"Our international trading partners know that they can rely upon the safety of Irish agri-food because of the rigorous and science-based food safety systems we have in place," Minister Heydon said.

When the annual report was announced during the Ploughing, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine also announced that it will carry out a mid-term review of the Food Vision 2030 strategy.

Minister Heydon said at the time: "As we enter the second half of this decade, it is timely to reflect on what has been achieved and to formally consider how Food Vision 2030 can evolve further.

"This review will ensure that it remains ambitious, focused and responsive to evolving challenges and opportunities," Minister Heydon added.