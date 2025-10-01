Weanling exporters 'urged to refrain from disruption of mart sales'

Weanling exporters have been "urged to refrain from any possible disruption of mart sales" by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Commenting on the news revealed by Agriland of a possible pause by some exporters in buying weanlings at marts, the ICOS livestock and environmental services executive, Ray Doyle said: “Irish marts have a long tradition of supporting and fully endorsing good vaccination and health protocols for all animals passing through sales.

“We remain fully committed to initiatives that improve animal health and welfare.

“Auctioneers have actively been highlighting animals offered which have been vaccinated either through the National Beef Welfare Scheme, or in their own right, and will continue to do so where asked by producers.

“It is unfortunate that there is a threat of trade disruption at a time of peak throughput when any such concerns should have been conveyed to farmers months ago, and not now when there is such a tight timeline to bring about immediate changes."

ICOS pointed out that at this time of year, weanling sales are very important adding that marts provide a reliable platform to move these young animals.

"They are vital hubs in livestock trade and in the wellbeing of rural communities, encouraging competition and helping farmers achieve fair market value for their stock," Doyle added.

"It is essential that there is stability and certainty for farmers who depend on marts and related channels including live exports.”

On Tuesday evening, September 30, Agriland revealed that some Irish-based weanling exporters are considering pausing buying weanlings at marts from next week.

A number of export customers for Irish weanlings have expressed frustration at the number of weanlings which have not been dosed or vaccinated before being sold at the mart.

The potential action at marts is being considered by some of the country's weanling exporters despite concerns from other weanling exporters that "it is not a good way to do business".

There is no firm confirmation that the considerations to pause buying weanlings at marts will go ahead or that it will be universally supported by weanling export buyers at Irish marts.

Marts contacted by Agriland today (Wednesday, October 1) confirmed they are planning to continue weanling sales as normal next week.

Currently none of the marts contacted have any plans to change their existing weanling sale plans.

Several of the marts also said that they expect larger numbers of farmer customers to attend because of discussions that have taken place among some weanling exporters to temporarily pause purchasing weanlings at marts because of certain frustrations.