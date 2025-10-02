Planning exemption for nutrient storage needs to be enacted 'without delay'

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) environment chairperson, John Murphy has called on the government to enact its draft proposal to create a new planning exemption for a standalone nutrient storage tank of up to 1,000m3, subject to a total farm storage of 1,500m3, immediately.

He explained: "Tranche 10 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is currently open for applications but will close on December 5, so there is a massive urgency for the regulation to be approved so farmers can apply in 2025".

The intention to introduce a planning exemption for standalone nutrient storage tanks was first flagged in August 2024, as part of the government’s plan to retain the nitrates derogation.

“While it is encouraging to see progress and clarity, the exemption must be enacted without delay so farmers can avail of TAMS 3, so as to accelerate on-farm investment in nutrient storage - a vital step to enable farmers to continue to improve water quality”, Murphy added.

The draft proposal permits farms to add up to 1,500m3 of nutrient storage, with a new stand-alone tank exemption for up to 1,000m3, while maintaining required separation distances from neighbouring properties.

The IFA environment chairperson highlighted that clear, straightforward guidelines are essential to avoid unnecessary cost or bureaucracy.

He said: "A simple planning exemption application process will give farmers the confidence to invest in extra nutrient storage, safeguard water quality, and fully utilise this valuable organic nutrient resource."

The draft regulations are undergoing environmental assessment and will then come before the Oireachtas for consideration.

Last month, Agriland reported that planning exemptions for farmers to increase slurry storage capacity and construct additional housing for cattle should be in place in a matter of weeks.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government John Cummins announced on September 16 that the draft regulations were being finalised.

These agricultural exemptions follow a public consultation on the updating of exempted developments.

A total of 922 submissions were received from the public during the four-week consultation.

The changes include:

Increasing the size of animal housing under Class 6 of Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended by 50%: 200m 2 to 300m 2 for a structure to house animals;

to 300m for a structure to house animals; ⁠Increasing the aggregated total from 300m 2 to 450m 2 for animal housing per farm holding;

to 450m for animal housing per farm holding; ⁠Allowing for a stand-alone slurry storage tank of up to 1,000m3, subject to a total farm storage of 1,500m3.

Commenting on the draft proposals, Minister Cummins said: “I have engaged with the farming community and understand the urgency of ensuring we make these exemptions so farm families can continue to develop their businesses and livelihoods in rural Ireland.

“By making it easier to expand slurry storage and housing for cattle, we are giving farmers the flexibility to plan for the future while continuing to protect water quality and these steps will assist in ensuring that our nitrates derogation can be maintained."

“The removal of the need for planning permission at appropriate locations for these farm structures will also reduce the regulatory burden on farmers," he added.